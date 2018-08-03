Superior School District Says Bus Driver Contracts Inevitable

Despite a large amount of disapproval from the Superior School District's bus drivers few changes to the contracts were made and around five decided to not continue working for the district.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior School District has five open bus driver positions after some previous workers opted not to sign the newly enforced work contracts, which no longer allows drivers to keep their busses at home.

The new superintendent Amy Starzeki says the contracts are due to mandated laws and insurance purposes.

The work contracts implement two new major work requirements including a one-year commitment which can only be broken upon approval from the board and drivers can no longer keep buses at their homes.

“If buses are parked away from our bus garage it increases the liability and increases the cost for us,” Starzeki said.

During a meeting in June with previous superintendent Jana Stevens. Drivers expressed concern the new regulations make it longer to get students to school and some drivers are now without transportation to get their bus. They hoped once Starzeki started the meeting would end differently.

“Knowing the direction had to happen regardless, I didn’t see a need to kind of redo the meeting that happened before I came,” Starzeki said.

The district agreed to pushing back the deadline to sign, so drivers could talk with the new superintendent but no meeting was scheduled.

“I didn’t want to mislead folks thinking that they would have an opportunity to kind of present an opportunity where changes would be happening,” Starzeki said.

Starzeki says coming into the new position during these changes was a rocky start.

“My role now is to really start repairing those relationships and hopefully they feel supported as we move forward,” Starzeki said.