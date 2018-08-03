Traveling Exhibit Highlights 18 Civil War Volunteers

The 18 volunteers were all from St. Louis County.

DULUTH, Minn. – A new traveling exhibit shines a spotlight on 18 men from St. Louis County who served in the Civil War.

The 18 Exhibit is on display at the Depot in downtown Duluth.

Visitors will go back in time and learn what life was like for the men who volunteered to serve their country.

The men made an impact on St. Louis County like Joshua B. Culver, who was Duluth’s first mayor.

The exhibit tells the story before, during and after the Civil War for the 18 volunteers.

“In some effort, made extreme efforts to get to the battlefield; so they actually had to… one of the stories will tell you about them walking down to Minneapolis just to catch a train to go out east to join the eastern battle front,” said Veterans Memorial Hall Program Assistant Jay Hagen.

You can view the 18 Exhibit until Nov. 1.