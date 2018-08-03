Twin Ports Lighthouse Days Return to the Northland

On Aug. 7, 1789, President George Washington signed the Ninth Act of Congress federalizing lighthouses.

The Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center is celebrating the five lighthouses in the Twin Ports.

During Twin Ports Lighthouse Days guests are invited to the free event.

It’s where they can learn more about the history of lighthouses while being able to make lighthouses out of postcards and watch films on different lighthouses on Lake Superior.

“They were there to serve the maritime industry and provide that safety net in bad weather,”said Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center Director Denise Wolvin. “They moved where the shores were; what to stay away from and they made a lot of sacrifices.”

The Twin Ports Lighthouse Days run until Aug. 7.