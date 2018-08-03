UMD Students Present 10 Weeks of Scientific Undergrad Research

The future of science is here!

DULUTH, Minn.- The future of science is closer than you’d think, and it lies in the hands of 25 University of Minnesota Duluth students.

The Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry hosted their 2018 Swenson Undergrad Research Program (SURP) poster fair in the Swenson Science Center Friday, Aug. 3.

Funded by the Swenson Family Foundation and university research grants, the event celebrated 10 weeks of hands on lab work and team work among students.

UMD science professor and event chair Erin Sheets said that more families and outside guests attended this year’s fair than ever before.

“I think it’s really important for the community to understand there is exciting research that is going on, and we really encourage people to come up and talk to us and to find out how we’re teaching your students and your family.”

Students displayed their work for guests but also to judges in hopes of being named one of the best among the group based on quality of research, poster design and overall presentation.