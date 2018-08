Huskies Come Up Short in Loss to Eau Claire

Huskies come back in the bottom of the 8th not enough.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies fall short 10-9 to the Eau Claire Express in game one of the Huskies’ last home series of the summer.

After being down 3-1 in the bottom of the second, the Huskies were able to tie up the game. But the Express offense was a force, putting up a total of 10 runs.

Duluth battled back from a five run deficit in the bottom of the 8th but were unable to take the lead.