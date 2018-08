Krenzen To Join Sioux City Muskateers This Season

Hilltoppers' defenseman Nolan Krenzen taking his game to the next level.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Marshall defenseman Nolan Krenzen has made the decision to head to the USHL for the upcoming season with the Sioux City Muskateers.

In his final season with the Hilltoppers, Krenzen put up 26 points in the regular season with 11 goals and 15 assists.