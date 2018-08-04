Richard I Bong Veterans Historical Center Hosts Vehicle Show

The event featured different military vehicles from all over.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – There was even more history to show at the Richard I Bong Veterans Historical Center on Saturday as vehicles were brought in all over for the annual Military/Civilian Vehicle Show.

The event featured numerous vehicles from the Wisconsin National Guard and the United States Army, as well as a boat from the U.S. Coast Guard, a M-60 Tank, an Operational Sherman Tank and much more.

To add to the excitement of the event, there was supposed to be a UH-1H Heuy Helicopter flying around, but they had to cancel that part due to the bad weather.

The event still featured the different vehicles outside, as well as the normal museum attractions inside, and guests were able to experience it all for just $5. There was also a bake sale and book sale happening inside. The day was full of history and fun for everyone to enjoy.

“Some people come every year. The thing about it is as we talk history, people can relate to their relatives and a lot of people bring their grandchildren and so fourth,” museum volunteer Eual Moore said.

To learn more about visiting the museum, check out their website.