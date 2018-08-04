Salvation Army Hosts Craft Day

The Salvation Army holds a craft Saturday on the first Saturday of every month throughout the summer.

DULUTH, Minn. – To beat the rainy day, many people gathered at the Salvation Army on Saturday for some crafting.

The Salvation Army has been hosting craft days on the first Saturday of the month throughout the summer. Anyone is invited to bring whatever craft they’re working on, or just stop by as they supplied some crafts there. People could paint rocks from Lake Superior to take home as decorations.

The event allows people to come together, relax, and enjoy a fun activity on a Saturday morning.

“It’s a way to get to know people, just on a real, relaxing, fun way and introduce them to some of the other activities and to our church, maybe there are things they hadn’t realized the Salvation Army offers and get involved,” Salvation Army Captain Teri Ellison said.

The next craft day will be on Sept. 8.