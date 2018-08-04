Tall Timber Days Bring Thousands to Grand Rapids

This year, some FOX 21 team members participated in a lumberjack competition

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Tall Timber Days has been bringing thousands of people together in Grand Rapids for thirty-eight straight years.

The family festival was back this weekend with arts and crafts, chainsaw carving, and delicious food stands.

Tall timber days celebrates Grand Rapids’ heritage in the lumber industry with lumberjack shows all weekend long.

“I ask the little question, how many are here for the first time, and every year we get maybe forty percent of new people and of course that means sixty percent keep coming back, so we love it,” said Lee Jess, the co-founder of Tall Timber Days.

FOX 21’s Brittney Merlot and Andrew Kirov got in on the action at the festival.

They represented FOX 21 in the Media Lumberjack Competition.

They sawed through a log, roll a log along the ground, and carry chopped wood.

Brittney and Andrew finished in second place out of three teams.

Next year, they want to re-enter the competition and bring home the first place ax for FOX 21.