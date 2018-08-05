Huskies Secure Playoff Spot In Win Over Express

The Huskies are headed to the Northwoods League playoffs for the first time since 2015.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies defeated the Eau Claire Express 6-2 Sunday afternoon for the last home game of the summer. The Huskies finished the season with a 27-9 record at home.

The key to Sunday’s victory was playing small ball and capitalizing on Eau Claire’s errors. Jack Corbell was on the mound for the Huskies, going seven innings only allowing two runs and striking out three.

This win secured a playoff spot for Duluth. It will be the Huskies first trip to the playoffs in three years.