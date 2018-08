Northland Blitz to Take On Tri City Northstars in Championship Game

The Blitz defeated the Mudd Dawgs 18-16 to advance to MFPL Championship.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Northland Blitz are headed to the MFPL Championship after defeating the Minnesota Mudd Dawgs 18–16.

The Blitz knew going into the semi-finals that it would not be easy as two of the Northland’s only three losses this season were to the Dawgs.

The Blitz will take on the Tri City Northstars whom they have yet to face this season.