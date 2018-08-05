Proctor Speedway’s Biggest Event of the Year Brings in Local Celebrities to Race School Buses

You may recognize a familiar face from Fox 21...

PROCTOR, Minn. – Proctor Speedway’s biggest money maker of the year put the pedal to the metal with the 2018 Midsummer Night of Madness.

Despite the rain delay pushing the event from Saturday to Sunday, nearly 3000 spectators filled the stands to cheer for everything from flipping cars to traditional dirt track racing, and everyone’s favorite celebrity bus racing.

Timothy Hersthad had the idea for celebrity bus racing in 2009 and has never had issues bringing in buses or local political or on-air figures to participate in the race. He told Fox 21 that this particular event is definitely a crow favorite.

“The celebrity race during the Midsummer Night of Mayhem has become a crowd favorite because you have people from Hermantown, different areas that they’re competing against one another and their on air personalities are people they see on TV so they have someone to root for.”

Fox 21’s very own Brittney Merlot was one of seven participants in this year’s race. All drivers received a trophy to take home, but the real gold went to Proctor City Counselor Gary Nowak.