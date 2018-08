Aerial Lift Bridge to Close for Marine Traffic on Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn. – The US Coast Guard has requested the Aerial Lift Bridge to close to marine traffic for a portion of the day on Wednesday.

The bridge will not lift for marine traffic between 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For any questions or concerns you can contact the Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Duluth at 218-725-3800.