Bong Bridge Inspections Begin Monday

DULUTH, Minn. – Motorists can expect lane closures and delays on the Bong Bridge due to routine inspections starting Monday.

US 2 westbound and eastbound lanes will have single lane closures through Thursday, August 23.

MnDOT says the lane closures will be limited to Monday through Thursday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to decrease traffic congestion.

Closures will include the right outside lanes only.

Lane closures and inspection schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions.

For more information regarding traffic impacts you can visit http://projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/.