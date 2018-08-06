Bruce Plante to be Inducted into MHCA Hall of Fame

The former Hermantown coach won three state title for the Hawks.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Minnesota High School Coaches Association has announced that Bruce Plante will be a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2018. Plante retired back in 2017 after leading Hermantown to their second straight Class A state title and their third in school history.

In 28 seasons as Hawks head coach, Plante won 547 games and appeared in 13 state tournaments, including eight straight championship game berths from 2010 to 2017. The hall of fame ceremony will take place September 22nd at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.