Contract Not Renewed For Former CEC Hockey Coach Smalley

This comes five days after Smalley rescinded his resignation as head coach of the boys hockey team.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Cloquet superintendent Mike Cary announced that the school board voted to not renew the contract of Kevin Smalley as the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey coach.

Two weeks ago, Smalley resigned as head coach of the team after one season. But this past Thursday, Smalley rescinded his resignation. However, the board decided to go in a different direction and will now begin a search for the next boys hockey coach.