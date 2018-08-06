Duluth Police Department Gets Kids Hooked on Fishing

Multiple police officers spent the afternoon fishing with kids.

DULUTH, Minn. – Some Duluth police officers spent the afternoon hanging out with kids and teaching them how to fish at their second annual hooked on fishing event.

They hosted a little more than a dozen kids at Chambers Grove on Monday, spending the day fishing, eating lunch and getting to know each other.

The police officers love the event because it gives them the chance to share their love of fishing with young kids, but also show them a more personal side in a relaxed setting.

“The biggest problem that we see when we’re trying to interact and build relationships with the kids is that they have a hard time seeing us as people. They see the uniform and that’s all they think that we do. We’re cops 24/7 and all we do is we arrest bad guys and bad girls so just getting out fishing and showing that we’re just normal people,” community officer Tom Sewell said.

There will be another event next Monday but the registration for that is already closed.