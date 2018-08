Fall Leaves Make an Appearance in Duluth

Will there be an early Fall in the Northland?

DULUTH, Minn.- Hold on to the warm weather while it’s still here because an early fall may be creeping into the Twin Ports.

Spotted on Faribault Street, leaves are already changing colors throughout the area near the Harley Nature Center.

Center workers said they’ve seen previews of red and orange all the way out to Hermantown.