Float On to A&W for National Root Beer Float Day

Restaurant Gives Out Free Root Beer Floats and Accepts Donations for Charity

Superior, WI- Many Northlanders were feelin’ the heat this week. To cool off, they could head to A&W for a free root beer float this National Root Beer Float Day.

The Superior A&W restaurant gave out free root beer floats for the holiday.

While enjoying that sweet foamy treat, you could also give to others. Donations were encouraged to support the Disabled American Veterans organization.

“It’s a good thing to be able to know that you’re helping out and doing a good thing,” said A&W owner, Avis Phelps. “And most of the people are really patient even though it’s super busy they’re patient and they understand and overall it’s a pretty good experience.”

Despite construction happening around and in the A&W lot, Phelps was still hopeful for a good turnout.

Last year the event benefited Wounded Warriors, and raised about $500 in Superior. Multiply that by the about 900 stores in the country, and that’s a heaping scoop of help.