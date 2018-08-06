I-35 Crash Leaves one Dead

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. – An 84-year-old woman is dead after her car was struck on I-35 while attempting to make a U-Turn.

The accident happened Sunday just after 3:00 p.m. in Twin Lakes Township.

Authorities say the victim, Darlene Ann Lewis-Lucas of Alexandria, was attempting to make a U-Turn at a median crossover on southbound I-35 when she was struck by a southbound Toyota pickup truck.

The driver, 38-year-old Daniel Wenstrom Shank, and passenger, 2, in the pickup truck were not injured in the crash.