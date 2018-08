Iron ore Trade up Seven Percent in July

DULUTH, Minn. – Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes are up seven percent this July compared to one year ago.

According to the Lake Carriers’ Association, year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 26.6 million tons, a decrease of 3.2 percent compared to the same point in 2017.

However, iron shipments are 5.6 percent ahead of their five-year average for the seven months of the year.