Man Hospitalized with Life Threatening Injuries After Assault in West Duluth

The Investigation is Ongoing

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police responded to a medical call on the 5600 block of Grand Avenue on Sunday where they found a 27-year-old-male with a head injury.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Officers arrested a 22-year-old male after initial investigation into the incident. He is awaiting formal charges of first-degree assault.

Authorities said they do not know the current medical condition of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.