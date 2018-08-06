Putt for Vets at World’s Largest Golf Outing

Fundraiser Held at Lester and Enger Parks for Fisher House Foundation

Duluth, Minn.- The Fisher House Foundation got a hole in one thanks to the World’s Largest Golf Outing fundraiser.

The event took place at both Lester and Enger Park golf courses. Golfers hitting the links could win raffle prizes donated by UMD and golf gear suppliers.

The weather was also on par to make this year a big hit.

“Last year we raised close to $1000. We had about 16 players on a really cold April day,” said Mike Bender, General Manager of the two golf courses. “And today Enger Park will probably raise close to $2500 obviously on a nicer day in the month of August.”

Funds were raised through player donations. a $10 donation was part of the registration fee. Then games were $30 per player.

The Fisher House Foundation aids families of veterans with scholarships, housing during vets’ surgeries and periods of adjustment, and transportation to the bed sides of injured or ill service members.

Veteran Jim Zawislaka golfed at the fundraiser, explaining how the Fisher House Foundation helped his family. He said that during his Heart Valve surgery, the foundation took great care of his wife and daughter.