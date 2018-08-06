Shooting Inside Radio Station not Random

The DJ was Treated and Discharged

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Police say a shooting inside a community radio station in Madison, Wisconsin, doesn’t appear to be random.

Officers were called to the shooting at WORT-FM shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday. A police spokesman says a 33-year-old man was injured by gunfire and taken to a hospital.

The station says a man wearing a mask and hood entered the station and opened fire on three workers. The station says the injured DJ was quickly treated and discharged from the hospital.

The president of WORT’s board of directors, David Devereaux-Weber, tells the Wisconsin State Journal that the shooter “fired a number of shots,” and that the volunteers ducked and ran into the master control room. They hid in the music library and called 911.

Police were still searching for the suspect as of Sunday afternoon.