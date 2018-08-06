Stuff The Bus Provides Kids With School Supplies

Local businesses are collecting different school supplies throughout the month.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Local Superior students are getting the chance to get the school supplies they need through the Stuff The Bus program. Head of Lakes United Way is asking for people to donate new school supplies for students to use during the upcoming school year.

Different businesses around Superior having boxes out to collect the school supplies, as the school supplies will go to students who need it at the Superior and Lake Superior school districts.

“As a community, we all have to help each other out, especially in today’s crazy world. So, I mean, they’re your neighborhood kids, they’re your family, they’re your friends, why not help them out, get them a few extra things for school,” Super One grocery manager Delaney Eld said.

They are asking for earbuds, wide-ruled notebooks, No. 2 pencils, markers, Crayola crayons, watercolor paints, scissors, glue sticks, pocket folders, clipboards and backpacks.

The last day to donate supplies is August 24. You can drop off the school supplies at any of the following locations: Castle Danger Brewery, Lake View Hospital, The Lake Bank, Super One, Two Harbors Federal Credit Union, Zups, Barkers Island Inn, BMO Harris Bank, Edward Jones/Jason Rolfe-Superior, Fen-Tech, Kari Toyota, Mayor’s Office, National Bank of Commerce, Superior Choice Credit Union, Superior Police Department.