Superior High School Receives $50,000 Grant from Essentia Health

The grant will be used to build a new fitness center.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Tonight was the last chance for the Superior school district to make a decision about a grant that would allow them to update the high school fitness center.

Tonight the Superior school district, Douglas county and the state of Wisconsin made the unanimous decision to accept a $50,000 grant from Essentia Health that would allow them to update the high school fitness center.

The money will be used to create an entirely new fitness center at the school. Its purpose is to expand Superior’s commitment to the physical well-being of the community and strengthen the ongoing partnership between Essentia and Superior. Essential Health has been a partner with Superior High School for well over a decade.

“We feel we’re going to have one of the best weight rooms, now, in the facility for our kids. Not just athletes, but FIAD students who will be able to use it, too, all day long. Great opportunity for the community of Superior,” Superior High School Activities Director Ray Kosey told Fox 21.

With all the construction going on at Superior High School lately, Kosey says the upgraded weight room will be a nice addition.

The facility will be called the Essentia Health Superior Weight Room & Fitness/Cardio Center. Essentia Health will get to decide the name and signage for the facility for the next 15 years, though signs will be paid for by the city.