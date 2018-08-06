Volunteers Finish Construction of the New Hermantown Elementary Playground

The playground is expected to open by the time school starts

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Volunteers put the final touches on the construction of the new Hermantown Elementary School Playground.

After fundraising for a few years, construction for the playground finally began last Monday. Over the course of the week, over 100 volunteers from the community helped replace the former playground that was originally built in the 80’s. Playground volunteer Sandy Karnowski said that on the final day over 70 high school students came to help spread mulch on the playground.

“The only way we were able to get this done was from help from our volunteers. Whether it was community members, parents, the students, but businesses– the business community came out strong to help us out and we are so grateful for all those volunteers that took a day out from work to come out here and help build this thing.”

The playground is expected to open by the time school starts in September. Volunteers are hoping to see it open earlier, however, as children in the community are already asking about playing on the new equipment.