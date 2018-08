Blitz to Host Northstars in MPFL Championship Game

The game will be held at Egerdahl Field in Proctor on Saturday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – The MPFL championship game will be played right in our backyard.

The Northland Blitz will host the Tri–city Northstars Saturday August 11th at Egerdahl Field in Proctor. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. It will be the first championship appearance for the Blitz and their first time facing the Northstars this season.