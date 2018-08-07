Douglas County Trains Poll Workers on New Voting Machines

New systems are means to making voting easier for everybody

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Just in time for the primaries, Douglas County held its first training, teaching poll workers the ins and outs of the new easy voting machines.

Through the use of bigger writing, diagrams and easy touch screens, the new “Express Vote” systems are designed to make it easier for elderly and disabled people to vote. The machines also allow poll location workers a simple way of transferring votes at the end of the day, according to location monitor Pamela Brokaw.

“These will be a lot easier when we go to shut down the polls at eight o’clock. It will send right away and will go to the county clerks.”

To use the machines, you start by inserting a blank ballot. The system is designed to triple check your voting selections before printing your ballot and entering your final votes int the system..