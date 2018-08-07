Excitement Soars for Fifth Annual Bike Duluth Festival

DULUTH, Minn. – More than 300 people are currently registered to take part in the Fifth Annual Bike Duluth Festival Saturday, August 11 and Sunday, August 12 in Duluth. Hundreds more are expected to spectate during the event.

The fun will take place at the lower chalet at Spirit Mountain (8551 Grand Avenue, Duluth).

Kraus-Anderson sponsors the festival as a way to give back to the community.

Money and awareness will be raised for two beneficiaries in the Northland; Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores (COGGS) and the Gary New Duluth Development Alliance (GNDDA).

Organizers say this premier biking event will have you wanting to unleash your adventurous side.

Project Manager Paul Noll says whether you’re a road biking warrior, free-ridin’ adrenaline junkie or family that craves adventure, good times are guaranteed.

