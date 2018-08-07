Great Outdoors: Fishing With Cops at Chambers Grove

Kids learn more about local police officers and how to fish at the second annual event.

DULUTH, Minn. – Local police officers took the opportunity to get outside and bond with kids, hoping to build relationships and bridge the gap between the two.

Several Duluth police officers met up about 20 kids at Chambers Grove on Monday for the second annual Hooked on Fishing event.

“What better way to interact with the kids, bond with the kids, build relationships with them in a positive way,” community officer Tom Sewell said.

Some of the kids had never fished before, so the officers spent the day giving them lessons and learning more about each other. The kids enjoyed the event because they were able to put those lessons to use, and some of the kids were even able to catch something.

When it was time to reel it in for the day, the kids not only had a fun day filled with fishing and hanging out, but they learned a new skill that they can take with them throughout life.

“We get time for that one-on-one and it is an event… and activity that these kids can do for the rest of their life,” Sewell said.