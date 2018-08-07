Local Hockey Community Reacts to Plante’s HOF Induction

Plante's son Derek and former Hawks player Adam Krause send congrats to the newly-minted Hall of Famer.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, former Hermantown hockey coach Bruce Plante was named a member of the Minnesota State High School Coaches Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

It’s a big moment for Plante’s son Derek, who had a successful career at UMD, as well as winning a Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars in 1999. And although his dad never coached him in high school, Derek says his father found ways to be supportive of his son who would go on to do special things at the next level.

“Like everybody’s dad, he was my role model and he was the guy I looked up to for sure. The fact that he spent a lot of time with me when he could was helpful. And I loved sports with baseball and hockey, and he knew a lot about those sports and helped me and show me the way. But more than anything, just being my best friend,” Plante said.

One of Plante’s former players and current UMD assistant coach Adam Krause talked about how Coach Plante has been able to create a culture of winning, even after his players take off their Hawks jersey.

“I think Hermantown has been lucky with a strong youth program. Then when you add a guy like Coach Plante to really mold you into a better hockey player and a better person, it only helps the process. To be able to take those guys and produce some NHL players like Neal Pionk, Drew LeBlanc and countless college and junior players, it says a lot about him in a small community and I think he’s a big part of that,” Krause said.