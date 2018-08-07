One Injured in High Speed Chase in Sawyer County

The Crash is Under Investigation

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. – A high speed chase in Sawyer County early Sunday morning ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle crashing into trees off the roadway.

A Sawyer County Deputy Sheriff observed a vehicle traveling at 97 mph on STH 27 near Stone Hill Road.

The Deputy pursued the vehicle traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into trees on CTH K near Norway Pines.

The driver was transported to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle has been referred to the Sawyer County District Attorney’s Office for charges of Felony Fleeing an Officer, Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence, and Open Intoxicants in a Motor Vehicle.