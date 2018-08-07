Remains of Korean War Hero Coming Home to Superior

Sgt. Rufus Ketchum had been missing in active duty since December 1950.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A U.S. serviceman who served in the Korean War and was reported missing more than 60 years ago is now accounted for. Army Sergeant First Class Rufus Ketchum’s remains are being returned to his family in Superior for a full military honors burial.

Sgt. Ketchum will return home to Superior on August 14th he was reported missing in action December 6th, 1950 and declared dead during the Korean War. Sgt. Ketchum was a member of the medical detachment and last seen helping a fellow military member on the battlefield administering morphine. His homecoming is a relief to loved ones.

“Now bear in mind this is the first time in years that his daughter has seen her father so at that point, there’s going to be a lot of emotions, a lot of excitement that he’s finally coming home,” Sgt. Jeremy Wallworth said.

Ketchum’s return to Superior started back in 2001 when a U.S. and Korean people’s army recovery team conducted a joint operation in North Korea and recovered remains from several people. Ketchum’s remains were positively identified through DNA analysis. His funeral service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Superior next Tuesday, August 14th.

It will be a full honors service. This is called a re-patriot case, bringing a serviceman back home. Still, more than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War but the Northland will be able to welcome one of them back next week.