Three People Treated for Burns After Boat Explosion on Big Turtle Lake

The Cause of the Explosion is Under Investigation

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – On Tuesday morning just before 12:00 p.m. the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a boat explosion and fire on Big Turtle Lake.

Authorities say two children were thrown from the boat and two adults jumped from the boat. The children were wearing their life jackets.

Bystanders and Arcadia Lodge staff pulled the occupants from the water and brought them safely to shore.

Three of the occupants were transported to Bigfork Hospital and were treated for first and second degree burns to the legs.

The cause of the explosion and fire is still under investigation, but operator impairments is not a factor in this incident.