Three Teens Injured After Single Vehicle Crash in Hayward

The Crash Remains Under Investigation

HAYWARD, Wis. – Three teens have been injured after the pickup truck they were traveling in crashed into a wooded area on STH 77 near Geist Road in the town of Hayward.

Authorities say the driver lost control of the truck which left the roadway, went down into the wooded area and struck a tree.

The male driver of the truck, the male passenger in the cab of the truck, and the male passenger in the bed of the pickup truck all sustained injuries.

Two victims were flown to local area hospitals and one victim was transported by a family member to another local hospital.

Their current medical conditions are unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.