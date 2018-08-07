Tour Wisconsin Arts Work at the 7th Annual Art Crawl

Organizers say the art walk highlights the large community of creators.

HAYWARD, Wis.- This weekend you’ll get the chance to go inside an artists’ private studios and tour where their creations are made.

The 7th annual Art Crawl is taking over Northwestern Wisconsin. Over 50 artists will show off their creative spaces, art galleries will open their doors at 21 locations with more creations than before, and even have demonstrations.

“If you’re just here on weekends, I know for myself when I was just a weekender in this area I had no idea there were so many artists in this community,” CHARAC President Carol Morness said.

The Art Crawl stretches over 60 miles from Springbrook to Stone Lake. Its starts Friday through the weekend.

For a full map visit Art Crawl.