UMD Volleyball Picked to Finish 3rd in NSIC Poll

The Bulldogs are aiming for their first NSIC title since 2014.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD volleyball team was picked to finish third in the NSIC preseason coaches poll.

The Bulldogs will be looking for their 25th conference title this upcoming season and their first since 2014. But it will be tough when you play in the same conference as Concordia St. Paul who are the defending Division II national champs.

UMD returns five starts and 10 letterwinners from last year’s team that went 26–7, including a berth in the central regional championship game. The Bulldogs will hold their first practice of the season Wednesday afternoon.