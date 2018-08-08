Crazy for Custard with Culver’s

Wednesday, August 8, 2018 Serves as National Custard Day Across the Nation

DULUTH, Minn. – Today is going to be a hot day in the Northland, but luckily, it’s National Frozen Custard Day!

Frozen Custard is made with eggs in addition to the cream and sugar found in ice cream.

When the inventors of frozen custard premiered the product on Coney Island in 1919, they sold 18,640 cones on their first weekend on the boardwalk.

Staff from Culver’s stopped by the FOX 21 Local News Morning Show Wednesday to share a few interesting facts when it comes to custard.