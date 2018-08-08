District Flat Apartments Officially Opens in Duluth

The newest apartment complex in Duluth held its grand opening on Wednesday.

DULUTH, Minn. – The newest apartment complex in Duluth is officially open for business.

District Flat Apartments on Maple Grove Road has been open and operating for the past two weeks, but made the opening official as it hosted its grand opening on Wednesday. There are 72 units in the building, ranging in price for the one and two bedrooms.

Wednesday’s grand opening capped off a long, four-year project, that was made possible from a million dollar grant from the state of Minnesota, as well as other funds from the local government.

“What we’ve been able to do with the grant we got from the state of Minnesota and help from the city and the county, we’ve been able to deliver basically 95 percent of the amenities you see in the other luxury products you see in Duluth for about 70 percent of the cost,” President of PLB Properties Ryan Boman said.

There are still some units available to lease, and you can check out the different floor plans by visiting the District Flat Apartments website.