Duluth Police, Fire Departments to Compete at Wade Stadium Thursday

The 11th Annual Guns and Hoses Fundraiser for the Northern Lights Foundation is Happening Thursday, August 9

DULUTH, Minn. – This Thursday, August 8, tension will be running high at Wade Stadium in Duluth as the battle continues between the Duluth Fire Department and the Duluth Police Department for the 11th Annual Guns and Hoses Fundraiser.

The event benefits and raises funds for the Northern Lights Foundation, which provides financial support to families with children who have life-threatening illnesses.

Doors will open at Wade Stadium at 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

Organizers invite everyone to come out and experience the fun-filled family night out while supporting children in our community.

Enjoy police and fire demonstrations, fire trucks, police cars, games, raffles and much more during the competitive game between the two local departments.

Click here to purchase your tickets.