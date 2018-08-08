E-Cigarettes Growing Popular Among Teens

More people are putting down the traditional cigarette and picking up the e-cigarettes.

DULUTH, Minn. – Traditional cigarette smoking rates are falling as many people are now using e-cigarettes instead. Some people switch to e-cigarettes to try and quit smoking or to find a safer alternative to regular cigarettes…

But since 2014, there has been a nearly 50 percent increase in high school students who regularly use e-cigarettes.

And it’s young e–smokers many doctors are especially worried about.

“E–cigarettes have such an impact on kids. I see it as a gateway to combustible cigarettes. I see them to be a toy. The kids I know through my kids, it’s like another little electronic device that they can play with,” Duluth Family Practice physician Lisa Prusak said.

Many teens also view them as being not as dangerous as regular cigarettes. Researchers continue trying to figure that out but some recent evidence suggests otherwise.

“More recently, products particularly like Juul actually double the amount of nicotine delivered, in some cases you can get even more than that,” Duluth Family Practice pediatrician Tim Zager said.

Teens also have an easier time getting e-cigarettes, which is another reason for the increase.

There are currently not very strong regulations for e-cigarettes, but the FDA is becoming more aggressive and new regulations will be put in place later this month.