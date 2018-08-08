Golf Outing Raises Thousands of Dollars for LSC Students

It's the 17th Annual Lake Superior College Golf Outing

DULUTH, Minn.- Northlanders are taking a swing to help students pay for their college education at Lake Superior College’s Annual Golf Outing Fundraiser.

It’s the largest fundraiser of the year for LSC raising nearly $7,000 which will go directly to students. It doesn’t matter where your ball landed on the green, today everyone was a winner helping fund the Lake Superior College Foundation. The program gives between $200,000 to $300,000 a year to students going into programs that have a high need for jobs such as healthcare and manufacturing.

“So what we’re trying to do is get as many students as possible A aware of the job openings but then, of course, getting them into the school,” director of LSC Foundation Daniel Fanning said. “So we offer job incentives and offer discounts and perhaps most importantly we offer them job scholarships.” -11

Every year the turnout grows.

Organizers say they’re thankful for the support from the community to continue to help students.