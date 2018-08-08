Minneosta’s Arvonne Fraser, Women’s Rights Trailblazer, Dies at 92

Arvonne Fraser Known as Advocate for International Human Rights

MINNEAPOLIS-A trailblazer for women’s rights in Minneapolis and beyond has died at age 92.

Arvonne Fraser’s lengthy resume includes a post at the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs, co-founder of the school’s Center on Women, Gender and Public Policy and director of the International Women’s Rights Action Watch.

Fraser’s son, Tom Fraser, told the Star Tribune his mother died Tuesday at the family’s retreat along the St. Croix River. Fraser was the wife of U.S. Rep. Don Fraser, who was also a state senator and mayor of Minneapolis.

Tom Fraser says his mother ran all of his father’s campaigns and he never lost a race. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says Arvonne Fraser was “consistently ahead of the curve” as an advocate for international human rights, a feminist and urbanist.