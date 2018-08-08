MSHSL No Longer Reimbursing Schools for State Tourney Expenses

The announcement comes after an increase in venue costs and drop in ticket sales.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – The Minnesota State High School League has announced that they will no longer be reimbursing schools for state tournament expenses.

The decision was made based on the rise in state tournament venue costs and a drop in ticket sales. In the 2017–18 season, more than 56,000 fewer tickets were sold compared to the year before. This was a huge blow considering that in the 2016–17 season, sales were the league’s best in 10 years.

In June, the league approved raising tournament ticket prices by $2 For adults and $1 for students to offset the rising cost of renting venues. The increase begins this upcoming school year.