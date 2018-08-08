New Dugouts from the Twins for Cherry T-Ball Field

The grant was part of the Twins' "Fields For Kids" program.

CHERRY, Minn. – The town of Cherry’s T–ball program has received the gift of a lifetime from the Minnesota Twins organization.

The “Fields For Kids” Program provides financial support to improve baseball and softball facilities for the youth in the Upper Midwest and after submitting an application for the grant, the Ron Pittman Ballfields were selected to provide the field with dugouts.

“We needed those dugouts really bad. The kids are sitting out on a bench in the hot sun and when it rains, they’ve got to run away so it was really a great addition to the t–ball situation. Thanks to the Minnesota twins,” said board member Ron Pittman.