Northland Trio Looks to Help Animals with PJ’s Rescue

In This Week's Animal Answers, Meet a Trio of Ladies Looking to Spread Love and Compassion with PJ's Rescue

DULUTH, Minn. – A Northland trio recently formed together with the hope of giving dogs from Texas a second chance at life.

Founder Tina Marcella says PJ’s Rescue was started out of a desire to rescue more dogs from the southern state.

Marcella and two other founders all have dogs that were rescued from Texas, and want to encourage others to adopt and save an animal from Texas.

Marcella and her team tell FOX 21 there is such an over population of dogs in Texas, shelters are forced to euthanize many of the animals throughout the state.

The group wanted to do their part to rescue some of the dogs and find them forever homes.

PJ’s Rescue works with Happy Tails Animal Hospital in Superior to make sure all of the animals are healthy when they arrive in the Northland, up to date on their shots, including rabies, spayed or neutered before they are adopted to forever homes.

Marcella says the goal is to rescue the dogs that might not otherwise survive due to being euthanized because of their age, illness, or breed.

On Friday, August 10 from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. the non-profit organization is hosting their first adoption event.

The event will be happening at Dan’s Feed Bin in Superior.

Animals will be up for adoption, with adoption forms available on site.

Folks who are interested can also learn about becoming a foster family for PJ’s Rescue.

Click here if you’d like to learn more information regarding PJ’s Rescue.