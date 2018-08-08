Pence Arrives in Northland

DULUTH, Minn.-Vice President Mike Pence made his way to Duluth today to drum up support for Republican Congressional Candidate Pete Stauber, while also meeting with local business leaders.

Just after 11 a.m. Pence’s Airforce 2 landed at the Duluth International Airport.

He was welcomed by quite a few onlookers of all ages at the airport as they waited for their chance to see history happen.

“I think it’s pretty cool, you don’t really get the that chance every day,” said Elley Graysmark.

“It’s a piece of history. It’s once in a lifetime, we weren’t going to miss the opportunity,” said Michelle Mager.

The ones we spoke to said they got the chance to meet Pence through connections they had with local law enforcement.