Sen. Smith Visits Northland

Site Staff,

DULUTH, Minn.-Democratic Sen. Tina Smith was in Duluth as she introduced a bill that addresses the rise in prescription drug costs.

Smith said she’s hoping the bill will alleviate the high prices for medicine they pay for in this area and around the country.

“The number one thing I hear people talking about is healthcare, especially medicine and it’s no wonder, people in America spend way more than any other country in the world,” she said.

Part of Smith’s proposed bill would ask for drug companies to be more transparent about why their medicines cost so much.

Related Post

Keeping Card and Comic Collecting Alive
Morgan Park Church Stands Tall for 100 Years
Skating with the UMD Bulldogs
Team Heads to Puerto Rico for Power Restoration

You Might Like