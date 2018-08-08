Sen. Smith Visits Northland

DULUTH, Minn.-Democratic Sen. Tina Smith was in Duluth as she introduced a bill that addresses the rise in prescription drug costs.

Smith said she’s hoping the bill will alleviate the high prices for medicine they pay for in this area and around the country.

“The number one thing I hear people talking about is healthcare, especially medicine and it’s no wonder, people in America spend way more than any other country in the world,” she said.

Part of Smith’s proposed bill would ask for drug companies to be more transparent about why their medicines cost so much.