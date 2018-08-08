Spartans Not Concerned with Tough Start to 2018

Superior will start the season with three straight road games beginning next week.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – High school football practices are well underway across the Northland. One team that’s already in week two of practices is Superior High School.

The Spartans are coming off a disappointing season with a 3–6 record in 2017. But the vibe is different with this squad and everyone is noticing.

“We’ve all been playing a lot longer than last year’s team. They seemed like they were more individuals and we’re more of a team spirit,” said linebacker Caelan Wick.

“I like the culture. I like the chemistry. I like the tone of practice each day. That attitude, the energy, the enthusiasm. That’s what we need, especially in the long preseason,” head coach Bob DeMeyer said.

Superior will have four games to play before they even start school, which includes opening the season with three straight road games beginning next Friday against Oshkosh North.

“Our mentality is to go out there and no matter whether it’s at home or four hours away, we give it our best and win. That’s all we got to do. I’ve gone through my past three years of high school with limited success and not as much as we would’ve hoped. And it would mean everything this year to push far in the playoffs,” wide receiver Luke Soderstrom said.

“We know we got to prepare for a game wherever it’s played. We’re going to give our best. Obviously if it’s at home, that’s a big deal. But if it’s on the road, we prepare the same way and our kids, it doesn’t matter to them. It doesn’t phase them,” said DeMeyer.